Raymond James Analysts Give Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) a $11.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of CRON opened at $10.31 on Monday. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 45,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

