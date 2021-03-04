Rare Infrastructure Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 475.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 6.7% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Enbridge worth $144,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 230,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,123. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

