Radius Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radius Health in a report released on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDUS. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Radius Health by 453.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Radius Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Radius Health by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.