Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

