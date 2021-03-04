QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 2,083 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68.

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41.

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,222.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

