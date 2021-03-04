Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,499 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

NYSE TAC opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

