Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstService by 132.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 260,021 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,514,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,018,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $156.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.17.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

