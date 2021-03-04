Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $137,000 in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of VTGN opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $328.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

