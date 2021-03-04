Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,917 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,917 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after buying an additional 644,642 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,241,000 after acquiring an additional 473,171 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 487,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 237,476 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 895.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $14,982,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.