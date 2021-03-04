Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 20,998 CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.