Quaker Chemical Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $270.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.55 and its 200 day moving average is $233.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 750.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.