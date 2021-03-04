QS Investors LLC Sells 7,655 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,903. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

