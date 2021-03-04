QS Investors LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.4% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in AbbVie by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 295,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.26. 185,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

