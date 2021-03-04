QS Investors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,598 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $81,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.88. 974,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,398,963. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.