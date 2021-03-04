QS Investors LLC Has $18.59 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $88.82. 79,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.