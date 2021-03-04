QS Investors LLC Buys 3,603 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VOO traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.12. 216,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,173. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

