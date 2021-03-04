Qcash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $500.71 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.18 million and $500.71 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.96 or 0.00478149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00073660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00078330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00083488 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.37 or 0.00484902 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

