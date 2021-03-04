Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Boosted by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

