Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for REGENXBIO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

