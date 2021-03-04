Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Lowered by B. Riley

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $172,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,630,989.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares in the company, valued at $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,606,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

