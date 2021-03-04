Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Immunic, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunic in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.64) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of IMUX opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $325.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

