Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $43.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $51.60 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCT. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

ARCT stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

