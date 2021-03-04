PZ Cussons’ (PZC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

PZ Cussons stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 256.50 ($3.35). The company had a trading volume of 188,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.00.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

