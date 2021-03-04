PutinCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $57,303.14 and $49.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.38 or 1.00008827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088212 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003402 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

