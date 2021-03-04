PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $424.50

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 424.50 ($5.55), but opened at GBX 446 ($5.83). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 425.50 ($5.56), with a volume of 82,835 shares traded.

PRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 393.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 317.84. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.68.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

