Pundi X NEM Hits Market Capitalization of $6.54 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $25,596.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.67 or 0.00478395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00072435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00078752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.43 or 0.00498044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00053331 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

