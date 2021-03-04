Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LUNG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. 183,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,245. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33.

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

