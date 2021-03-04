Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 27.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $230.85 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.50. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.44.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.