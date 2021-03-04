Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $41,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.44.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $230.85 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.