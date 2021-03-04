PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile
