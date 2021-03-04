PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four division: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

