Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,431.73 ($18.71).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,468.05 ($19.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,350.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.31 billion and a PE ratio of 274.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

