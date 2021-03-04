Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of -248.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

