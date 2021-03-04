Provoco Token (VOCO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $162.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 99.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $99,983.82 and approximately $162.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 899.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00777980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

VOCO is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

