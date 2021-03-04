Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS FPLPY opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.43.
About Provident Financial
