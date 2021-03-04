Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FPLPY opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.