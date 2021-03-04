Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0056

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $24.93 million and approximately $938,303.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.91 or 0.00782517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00062005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00047651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

