Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Protech Home Medical in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

Protech Home Medical stock opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.62. The company has a market cap of C$237.33 million and a P/E ratio of -28.78. Protech Home Medical has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.25.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

