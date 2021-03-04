Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protech Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTQ. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

PTQ opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. Protech Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.33 million and a P/E ratio of -28.78.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

