Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.50

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

