ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.56.

PBSFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

