ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

