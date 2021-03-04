ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 381.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 77.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 38.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $140.67 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

