ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,677 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

