ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

