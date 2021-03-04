ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,377 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.59. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

