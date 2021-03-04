ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PRQR stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

