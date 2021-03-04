ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at B. Riley

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target increased by analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get ProPetro alerts:

PUMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,091. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.