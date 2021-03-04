ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

