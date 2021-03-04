Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $49.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush raised their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

