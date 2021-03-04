Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,648 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHEN stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

