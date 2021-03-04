Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Medifast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Medifast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Medifast by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $254.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.50.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

